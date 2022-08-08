Tom Cruise And Christopher McQuarrie Want To Make A Movie Musical And More

Just last week, we learned that Mission: Impossible collaborators (and friends/working partners) Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie were looking to keep on collaborating on a future action movie that writer/director McQuarrie described as "even gnarlier" than their Mission work. According to Deadline, their plans go beyond that, encompassing a wish to make a movie musical and something around Cruise's Tropic Thunder studio executive Les Grossman.
The pair is only in the very early stages of considering the new movies — obviously, their focus is currently on finishing the next two Mission: Impossible movies, Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two, due summer next year and 2014 – but it already sounds interesting.
Naturally, they're hoping that the action movie is the fuse that lights another franchise, while the musical would be a song-and-dance affair for Cruise to show off his skills on that front (he sang for Rock Of Ages, let's not forget). Plans for Grossman are much more nebulous, and there's no news as to whether he'll get his own movie or if he'll show up in one of the others. He's certainly got some moves of his own…
And before anything else following their current Mission assignment, there's the film Cruise wants to shoot in space with Doug Liman directing and McQuarrie producing. We'll see if that one takes off…