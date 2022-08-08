Tom Cruise And Christopher McQuarrie Want To Make A Movie Musical And More

The pair is only in the very early stages of considering the new movies — obviously, their focus is currently on finishing the next two Mission: Impossible movies, Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two, due summer next year and 2014 – but it already sounds interesting.

Naturally, they're hoping that the action movie is the fuse that lights another franchise, while the musical would be a song-and-dance affair for Cruise to show off his skills on that front (he sang for Rock Of Ages, let's not forget). Plans for Grossman are much more nebulous, and there's no news as to whether he'll get his own movie or if he'll show up in one of the others. He's certainly got some moves of his own…