Tom Cruise And Christopher McQuarrie Planning “Gnarlier” Collaboration After Mission: Impossible 8

After spending years working together on the Mission: Impossible franchise, Top Gun: Maverick and other movies, you might think that Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie might be ready for some time apart. Apparently not! On the Light The Fuse Podcast, McQuarrie revealed that the pair already has a plan for a new collaboration once their marathon shoot and post-production process on the next two Mission movies is complete.

"It’s kind of under wraps," McQuarrie said. "It has neither a fuse nor a fuselage. Oh that’s not true… It does have some fuselages. It’s something we’ve talked about for a really long time. It’s way outside of what you’re used to seeing Tom do. It’s the kind of stuff I really love. It’s a little bit more in my wheelhouse. And yet it takes everything we’ve learned on this journey, which is making movies more and more about emotion and real emotional experiences. That’s what you’re feeling when you’re watching Top Gun – it’s me and Tom squeezing your adrenals for every emotion. Now we’re applying that to something that is gnarlier."

Given the quality of the films they've made together, we're excited to see what they come up with outside of the Mission environs. Will there be less of Cruise throwing himself on to/out of/off various objects, vehicles or landmarks? Maybe. But there will be plenty of entertainment to be found.

"Look, if it comes out, you will see the ghosts of so many of the movies that I have done or Tom has done or we have done together,” McQuarrie continued. “You’ll feel elements of all of that, not through any intention, but somewhat coincidentally. Everything we do, we look at, ‘Oh we could have done that better.’ This is pushing everything through another prism."

You can hear more from the writer/director on the latest Light The Fuse pod, where he also talks about recruiting genius Mission and Top Gun editor (and recent Empire Podcast guest) Eddie Hamilton to also work on it "If he knows what’s good for him," laughs McQuarrie. Eddie – you might want to check whether the editing suite you're in right now locks from the inside or the out...