Empire Podcast #522: Eddie Hamilton, Jenny Agutter

This week's Empire Podcast sees someone new and noteworthy ease themselves into the fourth chair, as Eddie Hamilton, the brilliant editor of Top Gun: Maverick and the forthcoming double whammy of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, joins the podteam — Chris Hewitt, James Dyer, and John Nugent — for the duration of the show. So, as well as picking Eddie's brains for tales of editing Maverick and getting the odd tip or ten, he joins us to tackle this week's listener question (about the best fourth instalments in film franchises), and discuss the week's movie news (this episode was recorded before news broke of James Caan's death; we'll discuss the legendary Mr. Caan next week), and we think you'll agree that he's a most welcome addition to the team.