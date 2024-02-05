The Zone Of Interest Wins Film Of The Year At The London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Jonathan Glazer hasn't made a feature film since 2013's Under The Skin, but his big return to screens with The Zone Of Interest has certainly been winning praise and attention. And so it continued with the 44th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, where Zone took film of the year, director and technical achievement.

Yet it shared the limelight with Andrew Haigh's All Of Us Strangers, which won British/Irish film of the year, saw Andrew Scott nab a well deserved acting award and his co-star Paul Mescal go home with the award for his various excellent performances of last and this year.

Charles Melton, who has been largely unlucky at other awards ceremonies, went home with a supporting actor award, while some more regular winners such as Anatomy Of A Fall's writing team of director Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, plus Emma Stone and The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph all repeated. Read the full winners list below:

FILM OF THE YEAR

The Zone Of Interest

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Past Lives

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

20 Days In Mariupol

ANIMATED FILM OF THE YEAR

The Boy And The Heron

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone Of Interest

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari - Anatomy Of A Fall

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Emma Stone - Poor Things

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Charles Melton - May December

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Mia McKenna-Bruce - How to Have Sex

THE ATTENBOROUGH AWARD: BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

All Of Us Strangers

THE PHILIP FRENCH AWARD: BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers, God’s Creatures, Foe, Carmen

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Lola Campbell - Scrapper

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

The Veiled City

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Zone Of Interest

THE DILYS POWELL AWARD: EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Jeffrey Wright