The Zone Of Interest Wins Film Of The Year At The London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Jonathan Glazer hasn't made a feature film since 2013's Under The Skin, but his big return to screens with The Zone Of Interest has certainly been winning praise and attention. And so it continued with the 44th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, where Zone took film of the year, director and technical achievement.
Yet it shared the limelight with Andrew Haigh's All Of Us Strangers, which won British/Irish film of the year, saw Andrew Scott nab a well deserved acting award and his co-star Paul Mescal go home with the award for his various excellent performances of last and this year.
Charles Melton, who has been largely unlucky at other awards ceremonies, went home with a supporting actor award, while some more regular winners such as Anatomy Of A Fall's writing team of director Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, plus Emma Stone and The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph all repeated. Read the full winners list below:
FILM OF THE YEAR
The Zone Of Interest
FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
Past Lives
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
20 Days In Mariupol
ANIMATED FILM OF THE YEAR
The Boy And The Heron
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone Of Interest
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Justine Triet & Arthur Harari - Anatomy Of A Fall
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Emma Stone - Poor Things
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Charles Melton - May December
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Mia McKenna-Bruce - How to Have Sex
THE ATTENBOROUGH AWARD: BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR
All Of Us Strangers
THE PHILIP FRENCH AWARD: BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER
Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex
BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR (for body of work)
Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers, God’s Creatures, Foe, Carmen
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Lola Campbell - Scrapper
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR
The Veiled City
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Zone Of Interest
THE DILYS POWELL AWARD: EXCELLENCE IN FILM
Jeffrey Wright
THE DEREK MALCOLM AWARD FOR INNOVATION
Colman Domingo