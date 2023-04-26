The Pope’s Exorcist Sequel Being Developed With Russell Crowe Returning

Bad news for demons, good news for fans of ridiculous but entertaining horror schlock: Father Amorth, aka the Pope’s Exorcist, will return… in a sequel to The Pope’s Exorcist. It’s been a few weeks since Julius Avery’s possession horror hit the big screen, starring Russell Crowe as a Vespa-riding, one-liner grumbling, demon-busting Father Amorth – a real-life figure whose exploits inspired (how loosely depends on your own personal opinion on this whole ‘demons and exorcisms’ thing) the first film’s story – and it seems it’s been a hit for Screen Gems and Sony Pictures. Enough so that more Amorth looks to be on the horizon.

According to Bloody Disgusting, early development has begun on a sequel, expected to see Russell Crowe return in the lead role. And if you have a problem with that, take it up with his boss: The Pope. (Or… Sony Pictures CEO Tim Rothman, we guess?) It’s clear that Crowe was having a blast playing a larger-than-life demon-slayer, his scenery-chewing turn reflected in the film’s final third, which leans fully into an elevated tone (read: like Michael Keaton’s Batman, it gets nuts). And like The Conjuring films, ostensibly drawing from the case files of the Warrens, The Pope’s Exorcist sets itself up for possible future entries in its closing minutes, with plenty more Father Amorth stories to draw from. The Pope’s Exorcist has already made over $52 million from an $18 million budget, so a future franchise could be on the cards.