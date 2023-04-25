The Flash: New Trailer Has Time Travel, Heroics And A Lot Of Batman

The new trailer for The Flash is heavy on the Batman. Because, after all, it knows that what we really want from our Flash trailers is more Batman, particularly if it's Michael Keaton's version doing cool things.

You wanna get nuts? Check out the footage…

As for Ezra Miller's Barry Allen? He's at the centre of the story, when he uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Superheroes to turn to.

That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman (yep, that one) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

And resetting the universe is a big play for the movie itself, which has the onerous task of effectively wrapping the DC Extended Universe and setting the stage for James Gunn's new era.