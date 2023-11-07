The Legend Of Zelda Film Adaptation Confirmed By Nintendo With Wes Ball Directing

We called it! Okay, so admittedly, it wasn't the worst bet to make on the back of the gigantic success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie that Nintendo would swiftly look to capitalise on other poplar characters. And the company has announced that it is partnering with Sony to turn development on a The Legend Of Zelda film.

Wes Ball, who already has established title experience in films via the Maze Runner and now the Planet Of The Apes franchise, is the chosen director to oversee the new movie.

The game, created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, and originally launched in 1986, follows the elf-like warrior Link, and magical Princess Zelda, as they fight to save the magical land of Hyrule from Ganon, an evil warlord turned demon king. It has spawned multiple entries across different platforms and animated TV adaptations.