The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper Snags Mystery Role In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Here's the latest story to be filed under "actor is announced for Marvel movie that is already in post-production filling yet-to-be-discovered role". William Jackson Harper, who may be best known for The Good Place, reportedly has a role in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

Yes, the Quantumania that just put its second trailer online. There are – of course – zero confirmed details on who Harper might be playing and Marvel is (naturally) not saying a word.

Variety doesn't speculate, but of course there has been chatter for a while about Harper potentially being the new Reed Richards, AKA the leader of the Fantastic Four, assuming that John Krasinski's take in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness really is just a one-and-done variant.

Whatever he ends up being., Harper joins a cast that includes Ant-Man franchise regulars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, plus Kathryn Newton, the latest actor to play Scott's daughter Cassie. As the trailer makes clear, they'll be taking a trip into the Quantum Realm to face off against Jonathan Majors' cunning Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will be in cinemas on 17 February next year.

