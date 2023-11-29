The End We Start From Trailer: Jodie Comer Flees A Flood-Based Apocalypse

Here’s one to file under ‘environmental nightmare scenarios’. The End We Start From , a new apocalyptic drama film starring Jodie Comer, sees London hit by a terrifying flood, covering the capital in a deluge of dirty water. Which would be tough enough to navigate, let alone with a baby to keep safe. But that’s where Comer’s character finds herself, facing her new waterworld with newborn in tow – a simple set-up for a survival drama hitting on elemental human experiences, and elemental weather events. Check out the trailer here:

As well as the thrill of seeing Comer in a leading role – after her considerable rise in recent years – this one looks suitably stressful. But it looks to be beautiful too, an end-of-days scenario meeting the dawn of new life. And there’s a stellar supporting cast glimpsed here, including Katherine Waterston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong and Joel Fry. It’s directed by Mahalia Belo, with a script from Alice Birch. Here’s the official synopsis: “When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos. As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival.”