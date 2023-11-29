The End We Start From Trailer: Jodie Comer Flees A Flood-Based Apocalypse

Here’s one to file under ‘environmental nightmare scenarios’. The End We Start From, a new apocalyptic drama film starring Jodie Comer, sees London hit by a terrifying flood, covering the capital in a deluge of dirty water. Which would be tough enough to navigate, let alone with a baby to keep safe. But that’s where Comer’s character finds herself, facing her new waterworld with newborn in tow – a simple set-up for a survival drama hitting on elemental human experiences, and elemental weather events. Check out the trailer here:
As well as the thrill of seeing Comer in a leading role – after her considerable rise in recent years – this one looks suitably stressful. But it looks to be beautiful too, an end-of-days scenario meeting the dawn of new life. And there’s a stellar supporting cast glimpsed here, including Katherine Waterston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong and Joel Fry. It’s directed by Mahalia Belo, with a script from Alice Birch. Here’s the official synopsis: “When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos. As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival.”
The End We Start From comes to UK cinemas on 19 January – a little cinematic treat to look forward to once the festive period comes to a close.