Tarot Trailer Sees Teens Dabble With Dangerous Cards

Given how many horror movies exist to warn young 'uns about the dangerous of dabbling with cursed objects — heck, we had Talk To Me just last year — it's a wonder so many of them still get into supernatural scrapes. But here we go again, with another group finding fun in something they shouldn't. The trailer for Tarot offers plenty for you to scream at…

Written and directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, Tarot feels like a crossbreed (nightbreed?) of the Philippou brothers' handy thriller and Final Destination.

The official synopsis reads thus: "When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings — never use someone else’s deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings."