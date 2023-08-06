Talk To Me Directors Say A Prequel Has Been Shot

If you've seen excellent horror movie Talk To Me (and the film's box office suggests plenty of people have), you'll know that there's potential for more from the story, including initial scenes that show trouble for other characters with the mysterious and spooky embalmed/encased hand. According to sibling directors Danny and Michael Philippou, they already have a prequel of some kind shot and ready to go.

The opening of the movie quickly sketches the story of two brothers, Cole (Ari McCarthy) and Duckett (Sunny Johnson), as Cole is desperately trying to track down his brother at a house party. We quickly learn that Duckett is possessed by… something, and so the scene becomes disturbingly violent, as spectators either stare in horror or scatter with their camera phones in hand.

"We actually shot an entire Duckett prequel already. It’s told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that,” Danny Philippou tells The Hollywood Reporter.

And he also says that they have ideas for a potential sequel. "While writing the first film, you can’t help but write scenes for a second film. So there’s so many scenes. The mythology was so thick, and if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn’t be able to resist. I feel like we’d jump at it."