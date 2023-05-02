Taika Waititi Directing Klara And The Sun

It must be tough being a movie (or TV show) sitting on Taika Waititi's To Do list as the writer/director ruminates between ideas such as his long-gestating Star Wars film, a new Flash Gordon adaptation and more. Now imagine seeing another entry join the crowded waiting room. Which is happening, as he's aiming to make an adaptation fo Kazuo Ishiguro's sci-fi story Klara And The Sun.

Ishiguro’s novel follows Klara, a robot girl created to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely. This is the story of how she tries to save a family of humans she lives with from heartbreak.

Sony's 3000 Pictures has the rights to the book, and Harry Potter/Paddington producer David Heyman is aboard for the film.