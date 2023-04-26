First Trailer For Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins

Following on from (even if it was shot before the Marvel movie)Thor: Love And Thunder, Taika Waititi's going back to more of a light-hearted, gentle comedy mode with Next Goal Wins. And, after a long wait, we finally have a first trailer.

Based on true events (and the eponymous 2014 documentary), Waititi's latest tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001. With the 2014 World Cup approaching, the team recruits a down on his luck, maverick coach (Michael Fassbender) to help turn their fate around.

There are strong Ted Lasso vibes here, but it's all shot through with Taika's trademark wit, a product of him writing the script with Iain Morris. And the co-writer/director talked to Empire about the movie last year.