Sydney Sweeney And Vanessa Kirby Join New Thriller Eden

Though they never completely went away as a genre, survival thrillers are clearly having A Moment. You've got Yellowjackets on TV, JA Bayona's Society Of The Snow headed our way early next year and Idris Elba gearing up to co-direct a story of astronauts trying to survive a bad crash landing. Ron Howard, though, has been ahead of the game for sometime, developing ideas for his own thriller, Eden for 15 years. He already has Jude Law, Ana De Armas and Daniel Brühl aboard the film, and is added Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Mission: Impossible's Vanessa Kirby to the cast.

The film, per Deadline, is based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos. And it charts the lengths humans will go in pursuit of happiness.