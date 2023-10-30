Idris Elba To Co-Direct Astronaut Survival Thriller Above The Below

Big 'Dris is getting back in the big chair. Following on from a short film, some TV work and, of course, his feature directorial debut with 2018's Yardie, Idris Elba has locked in his next directing project. In this case, though, it's a co-directing gig as Elba will be working alongside The Loneliest Boy In The World's Martin Owen on astronaut survival thriller Above The Below, which is set to shoot at Pinewood Studios.

Above The Below, which is based on an idea by Owen and was turned into script form by Elizabeth Morris, Matt Mitchell and Vicki Sargent, follows a tight-knit trio of astronauts as they survive a chaotic and destructive re-entry to Earth, only to find themselves off course and completely cut off from the world.

As their capsule begins to sink into the unknown depths of the ocean, their battle for survival has only just begun….