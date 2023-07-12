Superman: Legacy Adds Barry’s Anthony Carrigan

It's a double dose of good news for actor Anthony Carrigan. He's just been nominated for another Emmy for his work as NoHo Hank in comedy drama Barry. Now we also know that he's scored a role in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

The superhero film, which Gunn has written and will direct as the first feature for his DC Studios connected universe, will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. And Carrigan's casting announcement follows word that Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Ed Gathegi are all aboard.

Carrigan will be playing Metamorpho, AKA archeologist-turned-hero Rex Mason. Created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon in 1965, he can transmute elements in his body into various forms, taking those properties on as powers. After first being an archeologist, his abilities set him on the path of heroism. He later became a detective and a founding member of the supergroup known as the Outsiders.