Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced And Ed Gathegi Join James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy

Having tracked down the core cast of Superman: Legacyvia David Corenswet (as Clark Kent/Supes) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), James Gunn is building out the supporting ensemble for his first official DC Studios movie. Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Ed Gathegi are all aboard the movie.

The new film will feature a younger Superman than recent examples, but is skipping the origin story in favour of something more along the lines of All-Star Superman, featuring Kent finding his way in his early days at the Daily Planet where Lane is a hotshot reporter.

Fillion, a Gunn regular (he last popped up in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3) is playing Guy Gardner, one of a number of people to carry the mantle of the Green Lantern (Ryan Reynolds, for example, played Hal Jordan in the 2011 movie). According to Vanity Fair's Anthony Breznican, Gardner will be true to his comic book nature and will have a slightly abrasive nature — and a bowl cut hairstyle.

Merced, meanwhile, is the latest person to play Hawkgirl, the character probably best known on screen from TV series DC's Legends Of Tomorrow. As for Gathegi, he'll be Mister Terrific, AKA Michael Holt. He's not only a skilled warrior but one of the world's most brilliant inventors and tacticians. And that seems fitting given Gathegi's recent role as Elon Musk-esque Dev Ayesa on the most recent season of For All Mankind.