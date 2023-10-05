Studio Ghibli’s The Boy And The Heron UK Release Date Confirmed For December

It’s official: Hayao Miyazaki’s been peeking at your Christmas list. The co-founder of Studio Ghibli is back with his first film in 10 years, The Boy And The Heron – an epic, fantastical adventure as only the man behind Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbour Totoro and more could make it. And like the other white-bearded guy who brings you gifts every December, he knows that what you really want this festive season is to see his latest animated outpouring on the big screen. Your prayers have been answered: UK-based Ghibli fans will be seeing The Boy And The Heron before the year is through.

The latest Ghibli movie is officially slated for release on these shores on 26 December – a cinematic Christmas miracle. Here’s the official synopsis: “A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki. From the beloved and award-winning animation house, Studio Ghibli’s latest is a beautiful, reflective and engrossing tale of love, loss and discovery.” The film will be released in a Japanese-language version, as well as an English-language dub – though the cast for that is yet to be revealed. (It’s worth noting that the dubs on Ghibli movies are about as good as they get, though purists will likely opt for the original Japanese.)