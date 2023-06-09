The Boy And The Heron: First Trailer For Hayao Miyazaki’s New Studio Ghibli Film

Cast your mind back nearly a month, and you might recall the first images popping up from The Boy And The Heron, which marks the surprise return (given that he's retired at least twice now) of filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki to his beloved Studio Ghibli. As is the way of these things, the trailer is the next to appear, and you can see it below if you're so inclined…

Miyazaki also wrote this one, inspired by Genzaburô Yoshino's story. Here's your official synopsis: "A young boy named Mahito longing for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead.

"There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

More than one version is in the works, including an original Japanese-language cut with English subtitles and an English-language dubbed version. Either way, the visuals look typically enchanting.