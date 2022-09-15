Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Removed From Disney’s Release Schedule

With Disney announcing, confirming or pimping plenty of its film and TV series this past weekend, it was notable that – on the big screen front at least – there was no Star Wars news. And it looks like we'll have to keep waiting for actual updates on the cinematic side of things as Patty Jenkins' planned Rogue Squadron is now off the release schedule altogether.

It's not a shock, as the company announced a delay for the movie last November, crediting scheduling issues. Which meant that the film was not going to make its 2023 release.

And despite other projects in development there is zero Star Wars movies included in the slew of release date announcements from the studio.

Among them? Word that Pixar's Elio is set for 1 March, 2024, the new, live-action Snow White will be out on 22 March 2024, Pixar sequel Inside Out 2 has found a 14 June 2024 date and Barry Jenkins' Lion King prequel Mufasa is due 5 July that year.

Before all of those, though, there is 2023 to deal with. Taika Waititi's football film Next Goal Wins finally has a date, with a 21 April fixture on the calendar next year, with Disney Animation's Ariana DeBose- voiced Wish granted a 22 November release — the prime Thanksgiving slot.

One movie facing a delay is Haunted Mansion, which is shifting from March next year to August. Isn't that always the way when you're trying to move house?