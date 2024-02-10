Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Cinema Release Confirmed For May The 4th Weekend – Exclusive

The epic Darth Maul vs. Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn duel. The thunderous Boonta Eve Podrace. The battle of Naboo. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace is packed with moments best witnessed on the big screen, spooling back to the very beginning of the Skywalker Saga to depict Anakin Skywalker’s first encounter with the Jedi, the beginnings of the galactic civil war, and the menacing meddling of Palpatine. Well, good news: to mark 25 years since the film first hit cinemas in 1999, it’s coming back to cinemas later this year. Cue the fanfare!

This May the 4th weekend (so, from Friday 3 May), The Phantom Menace will be re-released in cinemas for a limited time, meaning you can revisit all your favourite moments as large and loud as George Lucas intended. Not only that, but the release is accompanied by epic new poster art from Matt Ferguson – with Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon ready to head into battle, Padmé standing her ground, and the ominous face of Darth Maul looming over it all. Now this is podracing!

To keep you going until you can see The Phantom Menace in cinemas once more, be sure to pick up Empire’s epic new issue celebrating 25 years of the Star Wars prequels – speaking to Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Liam Neeson, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Brian Blessed, and more about starring in the films. Plus, we revisit iconic sequences with producer Rick McCallum, stunt co-ordinator Nick Gillard, and concept designer Iain McCaig, breaking down the Podrace, the Geonosis arena battle, and the Mustafar duel; we get a closer look at rarely-seen concept art from across the trilogy; we speak to designer Ellen Lee Moon on the story behind her legendary Phantom Menace poster, and much, much more. Find it on newsstands from Thursday 15 February, or pre-order a copy online here – and we’ll see you in the cinema foyer (in full Darth Maul cosplay) for Episode I on May the 3rd.