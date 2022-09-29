Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae Makes His Directorial Debut With Spy Thriller Hunt –See The Trailer

Professionally speaking, it has been a very good couple of years for Lee Jung-jae. His starring role as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game made him an international star (and won him an Emmy), he landed a Star War and he's now making his film directorial debut with spy thriller Hunt. Check out the trailer…

Written by Jo Seung-Hee, the movie follows what happens when a group of operatives on a top secret government mission are gunned down. Korean Foreign Intelligence Unit chief Park Pyong-ho (Lee) and Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung) must uncover a North Korean spy, known as Donglim, who is deeply embedded within their agency and thought to be responsible for the leak.

Not knowing who to trust, paranoia and suspicion spreads throughout the department, as the two conflicting units race against the clock to find the elusive mole, and slowly start to uncover the truth – an unthinkable plot to assassinate the South Korean president…

Hunt will be in UK and Irish cinemas and on Altitude.film and other digital platforms from 4 November.

