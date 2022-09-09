Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae Joins Star Wars: The Acolyte

The cast for Star Wars: The Acolyte becomes ever more diverse and interesting. With Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith already either confirmed or close to taking lead roles, series creator Leslye Headland is reportedly adding Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae to the mix.

Headland's show is set at the end of the High Republic era, roughly 200 years before Luke Skywalker's time. It's here that the earlier republic began to crumble and the dark side emerged.

Little has been disclosed about it since then, save that it's a mystery thriller full of dark secrets and darker powers. Lee's character is – as you might have guessed – a mystery, though he's the male lead in the show.