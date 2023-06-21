Sony Pulls Spider-Man Film El Muerto From Its Release Date

by Empire |

Even as Sony looks to the likes of Kraven The Hunter as the future of its Spider-Man- based spin-off universe, it is having to pump the brakes on others. The studio has announced it is taking the Bad Bunny-starring El Muerto off its release schedule.

The reason? Chalk up another film impacted by the ongoing writers' strike, plus complications from its musician star's touring schedule.

El Muerto debuted in a 2006 issue of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, written by Peter David, and illustrated by Roger Cruz. The character, real name Juan Carlos, was a super powered wrestler who originally fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling where he nearly unmasked the hero before being stung by Spider-Man, with a paralyzing poison. After being saved from the hospital by the web-spinner when Muerto’s oppressor El Dorado came to claim the wrestler’s life, the two would team up to defeat Dorado.