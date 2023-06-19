Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is A Marvel Antihero In First Kraven The Hunter Trailer

It's been a longer than planned journey to screens for Kraven The Hunter, which sees Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing a version of the classic Spider-Man villain, but it'll finally land in October. As has previously hinted, this will be an origin story, with the character turned into more of an antihero. Check out the first trailer…

In this take on the character's story — directed by JC Chandor from a script by Richard Wenk, Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff, a man with some serious daddy issues. Pushed by his father (played by Russell Crowe, continuing his accent tour) to be a strong hunter, he ends up instead attacked by a lion and left for dead. But something happens with mixing bloods and he becomes a powerful warrior — who swears to take down the evil his father pours into the world.

Christopher Abbott is playing an antagonist called The Foreigner, while Alessandro Nivola is a new take on fellow classic character The Rhino, here a villain for Kraven to combat. And while she's barely glimpsed in this first look, Ariana DeBose is playing a character called Calypso.