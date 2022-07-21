SDCC 2022: Full Trailer For Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is in full swing, back in person after pandemic-forced virtual versions and the smaller scale special event late last year. While it wasn't the first panel, the event for Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves felt like the proper kick off for the con, and included the trailer, which you can find below.

As co-written and directed by Game Night duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the latest attempt to bring the fantasy board game to cinematic life has a real sense of humour baked into its big-scale action and an all-star cast to boot.

With some Taika Waititi vibes here, the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant lead the cast for a story that is effectively a heist movie in the fantasy realm.

According to the synopsis: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people." And yes, there is some ultimate evil unleashed.

Paramount naturally has high hopes for this one, and from the looks of this trailer, the studio might be on to something.

The panel, meanwhile, was a raucous affair, thanks mostly to the comedy stylings of Grant, who joked about S&M, taking extras home (extra costumes, that is), and "keeping my bottom in shape" after talk of training. Chatting their D&D bonafides (well, not Hugh), the actors sounded enthusiastic and well bonded.