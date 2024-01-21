Ryan Coogler And Michael B. Jordan Reunite For Mysterious New Movie

Director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan have enjoyed a successful collaboration for years, bringing us the likes of Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther. But after some time apart – Coogler making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (which still had a brief cameo from Jordan) and Jordan turning filmmaker himself for Creed III – they are reuniting for a mysterious new film.

Few concrete details have leaked about this one, beyond the fact that it's an original genre project based on a spec script by Coogler, who will also produce via his Proximity Media company. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he established Marvel-like security, with those interested in the script coming to agency WME in order to read it. The next step is apparently for studio and other company representatives to meet with Coogler so he can outline his vision.