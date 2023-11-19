Producer Irvin Winkler Says Michael B Jordan Will Direct Creed IV

With Michael B. Jordan stepping behind the camera as well as into the ring for Creed III, the result was a critical and commercial success. It might not surprise you to learn, then, that according to producer Irwin Winkler (who has overseen both the Rocky and Creed franchises), that Jordan is in line to direct the next film, with Creed IV in the works.

Talking at a Deadline awards event for the third film (which ended up with $275 million worldwide), Winkler made the announcement that the film is at an early stage. "We are planning to do Creed IV right now," he said. "We have a really good story [and] a really good plot. We got a little delayed because of the strikes, but about a year from now we’re going into pre-production."

And will the star be back calling the shots again? "He will be," Winkler said. "He did such a great job – he was comfortable with the camera."