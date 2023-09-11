Pilot TV Podcast #253: Wilderness, Domina And Welcome To Wrexham. With Guest Emma Appleton

Emma Appleton joins us on this week's show to talk all about Paramount+'s The Killing Kind, and James gets a potted football primer from Boydy as we dive into the second season of Welcome To Wrexham (though the revelation that it's fine to be offside as long as you're not actually doing anything might have broken him).

We also join Jenna Coleman on a homicidal/romantic road trip in Prime Video's Wilderness, and catch up with Domina on Sky. All in an episode that proves to be rather more boob-oriented than you might expect…