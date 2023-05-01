Pedro Pascal Joins The Gladiator Sequel

While he kicks ass on The Last Of Us and has been spending time as a successful warrior on The Mandalorian (with the help of stunt doubles at least), we have to admit that the idea of Pedro Pascal joining the Gladiator sequel has us worried. Does no-one remember what happened the last time he stepped into a battle arena? Game Of Thrones fans certainly do. Still, the lure of Ridley Scott's next project is enough to have him risk serious eye/head trauma.
It's just the latest piece of casting for the follow-up to Scott's 2000 historical epic, which has been gathering speed, recruiting Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and, returning from the original, Connie Nielsen as Lucilla.
David Scarpa's script moves the story forward in time to follow Lucius (here played by Mescal), the son of Lucilla, who has more problems with troublesome Roman senators and emperors (including an apparent wrong 'un played by Keoghan.)
Scott is gearing up to make the new film, and Paramount has set it for a 22 November, 2024 release slot.