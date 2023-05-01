Pedro Pascal Joins The Gladiator Sequel

While he kicks ass on The Last Of Us and has been spending time as a successful warrior on The Mandalorian (with the help of stunt doubles at least), we have to admit that the idea of Pedro Pascal joining the Gladiator sequel has us worried. Does no-one remember what happened the last time he stepped into a battle arena? Game Of Thrones fans certainly do. Still, the lure of Ridley Scott's next project is enough to have him risk serious eye/head trauma.