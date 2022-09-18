Orlando Bloom Joins Gran Turismo

After years spent in neutral gear, idling in development, Sony's planned film based on the Gran Turismo game franchise is finally, actually getting up to speed. Neill Blomkamp is on board to direct after entering talks back in May, and David Harbour joined the cast a few days ago. Now we know that Orlando Bloom is also ready for some racing movie action.

Unlike other game adaptations (including Uncharted) which drew from the story of the source material, Gran Turismo has a script by American Sniper's Jason Hall and King Richard's Zach Baylin that is described as the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race-car driver.

See's Archie Madekwe is playing the teen, with Harbour on as a veteran, retired driver who teaches him how to be a wheelman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bloom will be a hungry marketing exec who is selling the sport of motor racing… and just may believe in its art, too.