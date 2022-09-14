David Harbour Starring In Gran Turismo

You might recall that, back in May, we learned that Neill Blomkamp was the latest director to jump aboard a Gran Turismo film adaptation, looking to steer it out of years spent in the development garage. It's clearly moving up a gear, as Stranger Things' David Harbour is aboard to star.

The racing game, created by Kazunori Yamauchi for company Polyphony in 1997, was hailed as one of the most authentic driving simulators in its class for its focus on precise graphics, driving physics and attention to detail of its cars, which players would build and race. The series has sold more than 85 million copies, with the most recent edition, Gran Turismo 7, hitting shelves in March for PS 4 and PS 5.

And now the movie version is coming into clearer focus. Though the game itself is plot light by design, the script, written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin will focus on a based-on-truth, ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. Harbour will play a retired driver who teaches the teen to drive.