One Love Trailer Unveils Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Reggae Biopic

It’s a real moment right now for Kingsley Ben-Adir transforming into other people. Right now, he’s currently causing havoc for Nick Fury as a shape-shifting Skrull with a vengeance in Secret Invasion – and for his next performance on the big screen, he’s getting under the skin of reggae icon Bob Marley. The actor – who also played Malcolm X in One Night In Miami…, and will soon be seen as a Ken in Barbie – is leading a cinematic biopic of Marley, titled Bob Marley: One Love. Take a first look at the trailer here:

The film comes with the approval of the Marley family, and is directed by King Richard’s Reinaldo Marcus Green. Beyond Ben-Adir, it stars Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley – hopefully she too gets to do some singing after proving how beautiful her voice is in Matilda The Musical. Here’s the official synopsis: “Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

Marley’s son Ziggy shared a statement on Instagram, raving about the production: “This film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain, his sorrows, his joys, and his redemption,” he writes. “Authenticity fills the screen with numerous Jamaican actors doing us proud in representing the culture. Filmed at the actual places where Bob walked, played football, and sang like Trench Town and Bull Bay in Kingston, it is an artistic creation that we are proud of and want you to enjoy, to be entertained, but also to be inspired.” Read the full thing here: