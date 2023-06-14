Nimona: Trailer For The Long-Gestating Animated Adventure

Having had to venture its way through a thorny early phase (developed for 20th Century Fox-based Blue Sky, it was cancelled despite being 75% complete by new owners Disney, before Annapurna and Netflix took it over), animated adventure Nimona is headed our way at the end of the month. Check out the trailer…

When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem – who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy.

But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (technically, the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc: for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to… just wreak serious havoc.

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, the film is written by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor, based on the best-selling graphic novel by ND Stevenson.