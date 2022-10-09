Nicholas Hoult To Join Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu

The Witch and The Northman director Robert Eggers is putting the pieces together quickly for his next film, Nosferatu, which he's been planning to make for a while. Nicholas Hoult is the latest actor ready to sign up for the vampire story.

In the new reimagining, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

While Deadline had no details on Hoult's role, it's possible he could be playing Depp's husband, who is likely none too happy that she's the target of an undead creature.

And it's the latest fanged film for Hoult, who is playing the title role opposite Nicolas Cage's Dracula in next year's Renfield.

