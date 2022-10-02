Bill Skarsgard And Lily-Rose Depp Starring In Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu

Though his most recent film, The Northman, didn't exactly manage to raid much money from the box office, Robert Eggers is pushing ahead with his take on Nosferatu. Now we know that Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp will star in the vampire tale.

No sign of Styles this time (yet), but Depp and Skarsgård are fully on board for Eggers' gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgård) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Nosferatu sees Eggers firmly back in creepy territory (though there were plenty of scary/gruesome elements to The Northman), while Skarsgård has experience playing horrific creatures thanks to the It movies.

The film also reunites the director with Focus Features, though we're hoping he'll have a smoother time of it than he did with The Northman, both in production and upon release.

