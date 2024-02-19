Nic Cage Reportedly In Talks For Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series

Cast your mind back to roughly a year ago, when the exciting news broke that Into/Across The Spider-Verse writing/producing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller were working with Oren Uziel to bring a live-action version of Spider-Man Noir (AKA the 1930s take on the web-slinger voiced by Nicolas Cage in the first Spider-Verse outing) to screens via Sony/Marvel's deal with Amazon. At the time, we bemoaned the fact that Cage wasn't connected… But guess what? Sometimes the universe (potentially) delivers, as The Ankler has heard that he's in serious talks to star.

Before we all get too excited, talks don't always blossom into people actually appearing in movies or shows, but at the very least, it's a positive step forward for the possibility of Cage donning the fedora and chugging egg creams while slugging Nazis. It's certainly better news than the update on the other Sony/Amazon Spider-series Silk, which is seeing its writers' room paused while the show is creatively re-developed