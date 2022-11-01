New Trailer For Disenchanted Warns Amy Adams’ Gisele To Be Careful What You Wish For

Though we've had a couple of glimpses of Enchanted sequel Disenchanted (including the first trailer), the new footage from the film offers some further insight into the magical (and musical) goings-on this time around.

With Adam Shankman in the director's chair, the new movie moves along the story of the original. Ten years after her happily ever after, Giselle (Amy Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey), and Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) move to a new house in the suburb of Monroeville.

The community is overseen by Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who has nefarious intentions for the family. When problems arise, Giselle wishes that their lives were the perfect fairy tale. The spell backfires, with Giselle rushing to save her family and her homeland of the kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight…

Disenchanted will arrive on Disney+ on 18 November.

