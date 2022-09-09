Disenchanted Trailer Brings Back Amy Adams’ Giselle

Those attending the big Disney live-action/animation panel at D23 on Friday were treated to a variety of announcements. Among them, fans got a first look at the teaser trailer for Enchanted sequel Disenchanted. And you can join them too, by viewing it below.

With Adam Shankman in the director's chair, the new movie moves along the story of the original. Ten years after her happily ever after, Giselle (Amy Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey), and Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) move to a new house in the suburb of Monroeville.

The community is overseen by Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who has nefarious intentions for the family. When problems arise, Giselle wishes that their lives were the perfect fairy tale. The spell backfires, with Giselle rushing to save her family and her homeland of the kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will both join their returning cast mates in the new film, while the newcomers include Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown and Oscar Nuñez.