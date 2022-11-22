New Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Sees Clans Clashing

It has only been a couple of weeks since the most recent trailer for James Cameron's long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water. But with the film's release less than a month away now, of course the effort to make us all want to revisit Pandora is ramping up. So here comes the "final" trailer, launched Monday night, the night of "Avatar Day"…

This new trailer – described as the "final" offering before the movie's release – offers an even better look at the Metkayina tribe, led by Cliff Curtis' Tonowari, to whom Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their family turn to for help when they're in real danger.

Despite some initially tense rivalry between the two clans, there definitely appears to be a warming in the ocean, with potential for more "I see you"-sparked romance.

Plus, the clans will certainly need to work together, since the humans are not stopping their attempts to plunder the planet, and aren't going to let the pesky natives stop them, utilising some impressive new hardware.

Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet are also in the cast for the new movie, which the co-writer/director will no doubt be hoping performs even better than the 2009 original. Scoff all you want, but never bet against James Cameron…

Avatar: The Way Of Water will have its big UK premiere on 6 December, ahead of its release on 16 December.

