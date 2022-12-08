Michelle Yeoh Will Be Wicked’s Madame Morrible

With awards chatter for her superb performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh is having A Very Good Year. And it continues with word that her Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is adding to the cast of his two-part Wicked movie as Madame Morrible.

Wicked, in case you weren't already aware, was originally drawn from Gregory Maguire's novel, which tells the untold story of Galinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the witches from The Wizard Of Oz. The movie comes via the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and Academy Award winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

Erivo's Elphaba is the young witch who will go on to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, but who is seriously misunderstood. Grande, meanwhile, plays the ambitious, popular Glinda (changing her name slightly).

Morrible is the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, who sees Glinda as a route to her own political power.

The cast for the movie also includes Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and, in a more recent addition, Broadway veteran Ethan Slater as munchkin Boq. Yet while Jeff Goldblum was reportedly playing the Wizard, Variety's update cautions that no deal is in place yet.