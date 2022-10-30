Jeff Goldblum To Be Wicked’s Wizard Of Oz

As director Jon M. Chu continues to work on the two Wicked movies – since the novel/stage show's story will split across a two-part release, he's adding to the cast. Jeff Goldblum is the latest recruit.

Goldblum will play The Wizard who (spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the stage show, read the book or seen 1947's The Wizard Of Oz is revealed to be Oscar Zoroaster Diggs, a very human conman who uses trickery and machinery to rule the city of Oz and control people.

Wicked, which turned Gregory Maguire's prequel novel about witches Glinda and Elphaba into a smash on Broadway and beyond, has stage musical veterans Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz on script and song duty.

Ariana Grande is Galinda/Glinda the good witch, whose popularity leads to power and a face off against Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the green-hued loner witch who is shunned by her classmates but fights for the rights of others before being framed and hunted as the Wicked Witch.

With Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as college party animal Fiyero, Wicked will arrive in its two parts for Christmas 2024 and 2025.

