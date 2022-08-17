Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook And Damon Herriman Join Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders

With his focus now completely on his new original script, Jeff Nichols is building the cast he wants for The Bikeriders. He's already recruited Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer, and today he's adding old pal Michael Shannon alongside Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman.
Nichols also wrote the script for the movie, which is inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders. It's an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club.
Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.
Shannon, of course, is a longtime collaborator of the director, having appeared in his first film, Take Shelter and almost everything else since, so it was only a matter of time before he came aboard. Nichols is looking to start the wheels and the camera rolling this autumn.