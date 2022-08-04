  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. News

Austin Butler, Tom Hardy And Jodie Comer Join Jeff Nichols’ New Film

Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer
by James White |
Posted
People:
Jodie Comer
Jeff Nicohls
Austin Butler
Tom Hardy

Though it looked for a while that Mud and Take Shelter director Jeff Nichols was going to tackle a spin-off set in the A Quiet Place cinematic world, he jumped ship because he was developing another original movie of its own. Now we know what that movie is: it's called The Bikeriders and it has attracted a typically starry cast for Nichols' latest – Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer are all aboard.

Nichols also wrote the script for the movie, which is inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders. It's an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club.

Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.

The cameras should be rolling this October, and production company New Regency is backing the film.

Sources Links
Deadline
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us