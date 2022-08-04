Austin Butler, Tom Hardy And Jodie Comer Join Jeff Nichols’ New Film

Though it looked for a while that Mud and Take Shelter director Jeff Nichols was going to tackle a spin-off set in the A Quiet Place cinematic world, he jumped ship because he was developing another original movie of its own. Now we know what that movie is: it's called The Bikeriders and it has attracted a typically starry cast for Nichols' latest – Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer are all aboard.
Nichols also wrote the script for the movie, which is inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders. It's an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club.
Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.
The cameras should be rolling this October, and production company New Regency is backing the film.