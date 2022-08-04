Austin Butler, Tom Hardy And Jodie Comer Join Jeff Nichols’ New Film

Nichols also wrote the script for the movie, which is inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders. It's an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club.

Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.