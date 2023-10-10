Mean Streets Returning To UK Cinemas For 50th Anniversary

Thanks to his latest, Killers Of The Flower Moon heading to cinemas next week, Martin Scorsese is back at the top of cinephiles' minds (as if he ever truly leaves it). So what better time for one of his classic movies — which also happens to feature Robert De Niro in a memorable role — to return to screens itself in a sparkling new 4K restoration? Scorsese fans will be happy then, to learn that Mean Streets is celebrating 50 years with a re-release.
Set in Little Italy, Mean Streets follows guilt-ridden small-time ringleader Charlie (Harvey Keitel) as he deals with the debts owed by his dangerously volatile best pal, Johnny Boy (De Niro), and pressure from his headstrong girlfriend, Teresa (Amy Robinson).
The new 4K digital restoration is approved by Scorsese and his regular collaborator, editor Thelma Schoonmaker. Originally released in 1973, the film will be out in more than 100 UK and Irish cinemas from this Friday 13 October. After that, it'll be out on on Altitude.film and other digital platforms from 20 November.