Mean Streets Returning To UK Cinemas For 50th Anniversary

Thanks to his latest, Killers Of The Flower Moon heading to cinemas next week, Martin Scorsese is back at the top of cinephiles' minds (as if he ever truly leaves it). So what better time for one of his classic movies — which also happens to feature Robert De Niro in a memorable role — to return to screens itself in a sparkling new 4K restoration? Scorsese fans will be happy then, to learn that Mean Streets is celebrating 50 years with a re-release.