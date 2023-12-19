Marvel Fires Jonathan Majors

Once seen as one of the most exciting rising stars working today, Jonathan Majors' career is now looking in tatters. The actor, fresh from being found guilty on two counts in the harassment he's been the defendant in for the last couple of weeks following his arrest in March, has now been fired by Marvel, according to a company spokesperson.

A Manhattan jury found the actor guilty on Monday of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault but acquitted him on two other counts. The six-person jury found Majors not guilty on one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Majors, who has played different variants of the powerful villain Kang in Loki's first season and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania had been lined up to reappear as the new big bad for at least one upcoming Avengers movie, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Now? It looks like the role will be re-cast or the movie will be retooled to focus on another Big Bad.

It's worth noting that director Daniel Destin Cretton recently stepped aside from working on the film.