Destin Daniel Cretton No Longer Directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Like the multiverse convulsing, there are changes afoot on the Marvel movie front. Deadline reports (since confirmed by other sources) that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is no longer attached to make Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It marks just the latest shift for the next iteration of the Avengers cycle, since it has already seen a year-long release date push and other potential shifts.

There is definite rumblings that Marvel as a whole is looking to pivot away from the idea of the Kang character as a whole given actor Jonathan Majors' legal issues. While re-casting is still possible, the signs are that the studio might abandon the idea of Kang as the next Big Bad completely. Adding fuel to that fire? Word from MCU: The Reign Of Marvel Studios book co-writer Joanna Robinson, who on the House Of R podcast mentioned that Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania scriptwriter Jeff Loveness had left the job of writing The Kang Dynasty and was no longer working for Marvel. The movie itself, originally announced for release in 2025, was shifted back to 2026, knocking fellow Avengers movie Secret Wars to 2027, meaning that the wrap up for Phase Six is going to take a few years…