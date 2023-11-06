Mark Wahlberg Flees Assassins On A Road Trip In The Family Plan Trailer

The "agent/assassin who ditched his former life only to have it crash back into his current setup" genre is one that has seen a glut of entries of late, many of them starring Jason Statham (who has The Beekeeper on the way and another set up). For The Family Plan, however, the anchor is Mark Wahlberg, who has swapped the action life for a regular job and all the responsibilities of family time. Until… well, you guessed it. Pushing the comedy angle here, the first trailer for the Apple TV+ film has dropped.

Dan Morgan (Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story.

Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family – while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime – Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.

"The Family Plan is a crazy rush of joyful energy that's fun for the entire family," says director Simon Cellan Jones. "The stakes are high for the Morgan Family, and I hope audiences come away from the film recognizing themselves in the characters and wondering what their own family might do in a similar situation. We all know how easy it is to get stuck in the rut and routine of day-to-day life and The Morgans are no different. But I think you are going to love their journey. Most importantly, it's about having fun. As you can tell by the trailer, Mark Wahlberg's average dad has a past that comes back to haunt him, forcing him to take his brood on a hilarious family road trip to Vegas. All I can say is this is pretty much the most fun I have ever had making a movie. Fasten your seatbelts!"