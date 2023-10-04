Jason Statham Proves Vengeance Stings In The Beekeeper Trailer

A movie where Jason Statham just spends his time tending to gardens and caring for beehives? That's what the first look at The Beekeeper appears to promise. But this is Statham, so you know that before long he's going to be pushed into breaking some heads (and removing some fingers, on the evidence of the initial trailer!) Yes, it's the latest in the canon of The Stath Poses As A Mild-Mannered Type While Actually Being An Action Badass, and you can see the footage below. Are we buzzing with anticipation? You know it!

Directed by David Ayer from a Kurt Wimmer script, The Stath here plays the mysterious Mr. Clay, who has won the respect of his neighbour (played by Phylicia Rashad) by turning a patch of scrubland into a beautiful garden area complete with beehives.

But when tech scammers lead his friend to take her own life, he sets off in search of the people responsible – because, as it turns out, he's a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as the "Beekeepers". They're dedicated to keeping the world safe from threats, and high-level financial (and, as it turns out, governmental) corruption certainly has enough buzz to qualify.

Enjoy, then, the sight of Statham dishing out rough justice (on more than one occasion, someone orders armed goons to stop him, which does not go well for them) plus dialogue exchanges along the lines of, "We have laws for these things!"/"Until they fail, then you have me…"

It's a bee-movie for sure, but also features Jeremy Irons as a smoothie villain alongside Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi and Minnie Driver.