Margot Robbie And Colin Farrell To Star In A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

She's the star (and, let's not forget, producer/champion) of last year's biggest film, Barbie, so Margot Robbie has naturally had her pick of follow-ups. She's now chosen to star in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which will place her alongside Colin Farrell as the latter reunites with After Yang director Kogonada.

Seth Reiss, who co-wrote dark culinary comedy thriller The Menu is behind the script for this one. Deadline could find out little about the story besides the fact that it'll chart an "imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them." So there you go.